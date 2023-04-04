The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH), has tied up with Synergy Quantum India (SQ India) to set up Synergy Quantum Solution Lab.

The lab will design and build quantum solutions, starting with quantum encryption and quantum communications.

“The collaboration is aimed at developing financially feasible quantum technologies and their applications in both military and civilian use cases,” an IIIT-H executive said.

“It will focus on researching and developing quantum communications technologies, with a special focus on post-quantum encryption, quantum key distribution and quantum random number generators,” he said.

