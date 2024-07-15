Haryana-based Systrome Technologies, specialising in advanced telecom equipment design and manufacturing, has launched its electronics manufacturing facility in Thiruvananthapuram. Set up with an investment of ₹100 crore, the facility aims to enhance innovation and excellence in electronics manufacturing in line with the ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ initiative, a spokesman said.

P Raja Manickam, founder of Bengaluru-based semiconductor solutions company Tessolve and former CEO of Tata Electronics (OSAT unit), inaugurated the facility in the presence of Santhosh Koshy Thomas, Managing Director, Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Kinfra), and S Harikishore, Director - Industries and Commerce, Kerala, at a function at the Kinfra Film and Video Park in suburban Kazhakoottam where the new Systrome Technologies plant is located.

Employment opportunities

The location offers excellent connectivity by road, rail, air and waterways, the spokesman said. The company will specialise in production of high-quality telecom and networking products to meet evolving demand from both domestic and international telecom infrastructure segments. In the process, it will generate ‘significant’ employment opportunities, too.

Anil Raj, Managing Director, Systrome Technologies, said the ‘ultra-modern and sophisticated’ facility will position Kerala on the map of high-tech manufacturing. It marks a significant milestone in terms of self-reliance in domestic production of essential electronic products for the country. Thiruvananthapuram offers multiple strategic advantages, including a skilled workforce, robust infrastructure and supportive government policies. “The new unit is expected to quadruple the company’s production of intricate electronic products within a year, driving job creation and economic growth in the region.”