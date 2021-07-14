T-Hub, AIM launch cohort for healthtech start-ups

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem enabler, has entered into an agreement with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the healthcare sector.
T-Hub will organise a three-month cohort exclusively for deep tech start-ups and help them develop products and solutions in the field of life sciences and healthcare.
The programme was formally launched by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries, Govt of Telangana), Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director of AIM and Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub and Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana.
“A key goal of the programme is to provide access to elite resources and experts to start-ups. This will immensely help the founders with assistance in refining their business plans, market insights, and commercialisation strategies,” Jayesh Ranjan said, after launching the programme.
“The future of healthcare is largely dependent on the technological innovation to ensure superior accuracy in diagnosis and treatment. The programme is tailor-made to benefit HealthTech start-ups at an early stage and help them get a direction to commercialise their products,” Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said.
The T-Hub selected 10 deep tech start-ups after an extensive screening process.
“Covid has shown us the significant shortcomings of our current healthcare system. While some of these challenges can be addressed with more government funding, many of these challenges can only be addressed with innovation,” Sashi Reddi, Founder and Managing Partner of SRI Capital said.
The start-ups will get a chance to connect, interact and collaborate with leading professionals and industry players in the healthcare ecosystem.
“It will also provide access to mentors, domain experts, speakers, and start-up founders to receive customised guidance on business strategy, product commercialisation and chance to learn from the journeys of the successful start-ups,” Ravi Narayan said.
