Rumana Sinha Sehgal, a mentor at T-Hub, and the founders of Goodeebag and Switcheko have received the Karmaveer Chakra Awards, instituted by the United Nations and iCongo. The awards were presented during the REX ConcLIVE held in Noida recently.

The awards recognise individuals who have championed positive societal change through their actions and innovative solutions.

Rumana Sinha Sehgal, a T-Hub mentor and founder of Serendipity, has become the first entrepreneur from Telangana to receive the Karmaveer Chakra Platinum Medal 2024-2025.

“Her association with T-Hub as a mentor has been instrumental in guiding start-ups to align their business goals with sustainable development objectives. Through her expertise, she has significantly contributed to the entrepreneurial ecosystem, inspiring the next generation of leaders and changemakers,” Sujit Jagirdar, Interim CEO of T-Hub, said in a statement here on Friday.

Akshay Deshpande, the founder of Switcheko, a start-up housed at T-Hub that provides eco-friendly packaging solutions and environmental initiatives, received the Karmaveer Chakra Bronze Medal 2024-2025.

“T-Hub has been instrumental in Switcheko’s growth journey, providing strategic mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to resources that have enabled the startup to scale its operations and expand its impact. With T-Hub’s support, Switcheko has successfully organised large-scale lake cleanups, trained eco-entrepreneurs, and championed sustainable lifestyles,” it said.

Abhishek Agarwal, the founder of Goodeebag, received the award for the start-up’s initiatives in sustainable waste management.

“By transforming vegetable waste into compost and recycling plastic waste, Goodeebag has demonstrated how innovative business models can drive environmental impact. T-Hub’s collaboration with Goodeebag has enabled the company to scale its innovative solutions, foster community education, and build a robust platform for sustainable practices,” he said.