T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem enabler, and Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) have selected 20 start-ups for a three-month accelerator programme for the automobile industry. The programme is aimed at providing start-ups mentoring, group sessions, investor connections, and market pilots to help them find their first customers.

“We have selected 20 start-ups after screening over 230 applications. The programme’s focus areas include automotive technologies, connected vehicles, fleet management, clean mobility solutions, electric vehicles, and emerging vehicle technologies,” said Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), CEO of T-Hub.

The shortlisted start-ups include Triolt, Etric, Vihaan Electrix, Aurita electric utility bikes, Tumpudi Automotive and Zero Sum.

“Over the next few months, start-ups will receive access to right mentorship, funding channels, and networking opportunities,” Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), CEO of T-Hub, said.

“This programme will help the start-ups scale their businesses and drive innovation in the automobile industry,” Rajesh Adla, CEO of AIC T-Hub Foundation, said in a statement on Thursday.

