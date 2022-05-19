T-Hub, FalconX in pact to help Indian startups tap US market

T-Hub, a startup ecosystem enabler, has joined hands with US-based accelerator FalconX for the ‘Global Startup Immersion Programmme’ in the Silicon Valley

The programme, which will help Indian startups launch their products in the US market, has called for entries from startups that want to tap bigger markets.

The five-week programme has been designed to select and help high-impact startups expand their businesses in new markets, particularly in the US.

The top three startups from the immersion programme will receive $ 1,00,000 funding each from FalconX.

The selected startups will gain access to numerous funding opportunities, one-on-one curated deal flow sessions and multiple face-to-face networking opportunities with trusted advisors and potential partners from T-Hub and FalconX. The offline programme, to be organised in the Silicon Valley, will commence in July 2022.

“The immersion programme will provide tailored business, technical and leadership mentoring from over 40 serial entrepreneurs, investors and experts in Silicon Valley,” M Srinivasa Rao, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, has said.

The programme will culminate in a ‘Technology Day’ where the startups can pitch to more than 100 venture capitalists, corporate executives and industry leaders.

“The FalconX Global Immersion Programme would be beneficial to startups from India who are planning to go global. The best way for such companies is to link with Silicon Valley in California using FalconX expertise as a springboard to accelerate their growth in international markets,” BV Jagadeesh, Co-founder of FalconX, said.

FalconX team

Murali Chirala co-founded FalconX along with veteran technology entrepreneurs and investors Jagadeesh, Raju Reddy, Ashish Gupta, Pradeep Aswani, Praveen Akkiraju, Krishna Yarlagadda, Anurag Jain, Raju Indukuri and J P Vejendla. They have invested in more than 200 startups whose market cap recently exceeded $ 70 billion.