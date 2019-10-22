T-Hub launches internationalcollaboration programme Trestle

Start-up incubator T-Hub launched Trestle, to help growth-stage start-ups get access to new markets globally.

"It is designed to aid Indian start-ups with the right resources and connections to foray into the global market," said Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, said.

"It also offers international start-ups a platform to enter the Indian market," he said.

In the first edition of the Trestle programme, T-Hub and FalconX Inc., will curate five start-ups being incubated with us, he said.

“They will undergo an intensive five-month accelerator and get access to the US market," he said.