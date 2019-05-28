T-Hub picks 45 start-ups for second Lab32 edition

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
T-Hub, the country’s largest technology start-up incubator, has selected 45 start-ups for its second Lab32 cohort at its Gachibowli facility.
The incubator brought down the strength from 70 in the first cohort to 45 start-ups. “We have funnelled some 500 applications to select the final 45,” Ravi Narayan, the new CEO of T-Hub, has said.
Addressing the representatives of start-ups after inducting them to the incubator here on Tuesday, he said the six-month programme will get them access to workshops and seminars by top corporate executives and serial entrepreneurs.
Though the cohort was open to start-ups across the country, about 95 per cent of the 45 selected hail from Hyderabad.
“Over 70 per cent of them are into business-to-business and 32 per cent use deep technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Blockchain. This shows increased maturity in the local start-up ecosystem,” Ravi said. “Besides networking and peer-mentoring opportunities within the batch, the entrepreneurs will get mentoring by industry experts and one-on-one interactions with our dedicated pool of mentors, investors and partners,” he said.
The T-Hub CEO said the incubator ceases to be a co-working space player. When it started four years ago, the incubator inducted several start-ups that were primarily rented space. The incubator has decided to move away from the model and began Lab32 programme last year.
In the first cohort, as many as 70 start-ups were graduated, which raised an aggregate investment of ₹112 crore and provided 2,000 jobs.
The 45 start-ups selected for the second edition include AIRFI (public wi-fi hotspots and offline media streaming); 23.4 Degrees Education Services (which helps children increase learning outcomes); Augmented Byte (which helps users navigate indoors using Augmented Reality); and Career3S (a bridge between educational institutes and industries).
