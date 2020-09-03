T-Hub, Raytheon Technologies select 3 start-ups for RTX Innovation Challenge

T-Hub and Raytheon Technologies, a global aerospace and defence company, today announced three finalists for a challenge the companies are running to develop a tool to improve on the way in which Raytheon Technologies assesses the repairs required by aircraft engines.

Together they reviewed applications from 70 start-ups across 14 countries and selected three companies to develop proof-of-concept systems. Raytheon is seeking a system that will improve and automate how the company inspects leased aircraft engines using computer vision and machine learning (ML).

During the programme, the start-ups received technical mentorship from leaders and subject matter experts at T-Hub and Raytheon Technologies on building innovative technology solutions for the aerospace industry.

Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub and Chief Innovation Officer, Telangana, said, “The pandemic has presented massive growth opportunities for start-ups. Through the RTX challenge, we have accelerated the best solutions that speed up the inspection process and enhance quality. This challenge has also laid a fertile ground for start-ups that are driving innovation in the aviation industry.”

Limor Spector, Raytheon Technologies’ executive director for Ventures & Alliances and executive director for Business Processes, said, “These start-ups are developing some of the best technologies on the market today, and partnering with them will allow us to drive down costs while giving users even more insight into our engines.”

Awiros, a visual intelligence platform company based in Delhi, Utvyakta Solutions, an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) system integrator specialising in predictive maintenance and quality inspection and PRENAV, that develops software and systems to digitise and visually inspect industrial assets, have been chosen.