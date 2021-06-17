T-Hub redesigns T-Angel to fund start-ups in Covid times

T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem enabler, has redesigned its funding programme T-Angel to address the funding needs of start-ups in the Covid-19 times.

As it redesigned T-Angel, T-Hub announced the second cohort of acceleration programmme, which will have about 15-20 start-ups. Each of the start-ups will get a funding up to ₹50 lakh. The investments will be infused in three tranches.

“About 15-20 tech start-ups in the various sectors will be shortlisted. The cohort will commence in July,” Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said.

Applications will open today and will close on June 30.

“The programme will focus on understanding and resolving two key constraints or pain points of a start-up’s business operations that are hindering their chances of raising capital,” he said.

“Though there has been a substantial increase in start-ups’ ability to raise funds, only a small percentage of them are successful in raising funding from angels,” he said.

“We realised that the success percentage can considerably increase if entrepreneurs are aware of what the angel investors are looking for,” he said.

During the programme, T-Hub will do an in-depth assessment of the start-up’s business plan and develop a customised work plan for each of the start-ups, with specific interventions.

Training sessions

The start-ups will undergo intensive training of five online sessions of two hours each from subject matter experts and consultants, who will help in making them investment ready.

A five-member Investment Committee will evaluate onboarded start-ups and decide on the investments.

Early-stage start-ups with a market viable product or prototype are eligible to seek a slot in the programme.

The maiden set of start-ups raised over ₹10-crore funds since the end of the programme.