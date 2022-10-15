T-Hub, a startup eco-system player, has selected 10 startups for the semiconductor programme, which is being taken up in association with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM).

The startups will get mentorship, market access and access to investment community. The list of startups selected includes Ambit, Proton, Xoptimus Hivericks Technologies, Fashmo PCB Design and Silizium.

“The six-month programme will enable these entrepreneurs to design, tape-out, fabricate and test chips along with go to market, and co-innovation with corporates,” M Srinivasa Rao, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said.

The startups will get Multi Project Wafer shuttle to prototype pre-production concepts of semiconductors. They will also gain free interface with semiconductor foundries and access to assembly houses to manufacture and test their IC (Integrated Circuit) prototypes.

“In addition, industry experts and elite researchers from top institutes like CITD (Central Institute of Tool Design) and iCreate will mentor these startups on go-to-market strategies and collaborate on innovation pilot projects,” he said.

