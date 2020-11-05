Info-tech

T-Hub start-up incubator completes 5 years

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 05, 2020 Published on November 05, 2020

Jayesh Ranjan (right), Principal Secretary, IT & Industries, Telangana, with Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub and Chief Innovation Officer, Telangana

T-Hub, which has been pioneering innovation ecosystem, has completed five years today helping generate over 15,000 jobs and raising over ₹1,500 crore for various start-ups it incubated.

Since 2015, it has helped contribute immensely to the Indian innovation ecosystem by institutionalising innovation programmes for start-ups, corporations, and more, and building a global innovation hub. T-Hub has designed and delivered over 75 innovation programmes enabling start-ups to go-to-market.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT & Industries, Telangana, said, “A sizeable percentage of this generation is becoming entrepreneurs, and organisations like T-Hub are sowing the seeds early. They are proving to the ecosystem the real potential of starting a business and providing guidance to make it a success. T-Hub has created a vibrant innovation ecosystem in Telangana which transcends globally.”

Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub and Chief Innovation Officer, Telangana, said, “Due to this robust innovation ecosystem that T-Hub and other enablers in Telangana have built, we have seen a rise in the total number of start-ups which grew from 400-2,000 in the span of the last few years in the State.”

The start-up innovation team through its flagship programmr, Lab32, has helped start-ups such as Chitmonks, Drink Prime and Pulse raise funding. T-Hub’s corporate innovation programme has impacted Indian corporates and MNCs such as Raytheon Technologies, Boeing, and Oppo. T-Hub’s corporate memberships and partnerships have enabled more than 350 start-ups to collaborate, present Proof-of-Concept work, raise money or get acquired by larger corporates, out of which 100 start-ups from Hyderabad engaged in such programmes.

