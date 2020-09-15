T-Hub ties up with Hiroshima Prefectural Govt

T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem player has signed an agreement with Hiroshima Prefectural Government to collaborate in the areas of innovation, and entrepreneurship.

“The association will bring together cultures and ideas from both the innovation ecosystems to transform customer experience and foster digital transformation,” Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub and Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana, said.

To begin with, T-Hub will lead a virtual innovation programme, called Road to Shine (R2S) in association with Infobridge India, an Indo-Japanese business development and consultancy firm. It will focus on the theme – The Future City You Want to Create. It will help next generation leaders to work on new technologies and solutions that address the future challenges of the country.

T-Hub will call for applications from the student innovators and early growth-stage start-ups, with a background in computer science and related engineering fields.

“The main applicant can participate individually or as a team, and can recruit up to two other members, not necessarily from a technical background,” he said.

“All members must be based in Telangana and under the age of 30 to be eligible for the programme,” he said. Applications can be submitted till October 17.

Subject matter experts from T-Hub and the Hiroshima Prefectural Government will work with the innovators to help them refine and transform their ideas into viable business propositions.