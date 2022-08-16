T-Hub to conduct cohort for semiconductor startups

Startup ecosystem enabler T-Hub has launched an exclusive cohort for semiconductor startups. Promoted by the Atal Innovation Centres (AIC) T-Hub Foundation, the cohort helps the semiconductor startups scale up their operations.

The cohort will conduct workshops and offer mentorship, market access and investor and industry connect.

The six-month hybrid cohort will pick 20 startups that are working on disruptive technologies with a promise to reshape semiconductor supply chains.

“The startups will be selected based on technological innovation, go-to-market readiness, scalability and team composition,” T-Hub M Srinivasa Rao, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said.

The last date for submitting entries is September 5, 2022.

“Indian engineers have contributed massively to the semiconductor sector while working with global companies. It is time we help them set up and scale their design startups,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

T-Hub and AIM will help the startups gain government connections with Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM), Semiconductor Complex and GAETEC (Galium Arsenide Technology Centre) for quick compliance, certification and testing to go to market seamlessly.

T-Hub partners like the Central Institute of Tool Design (CITD) and Qualcomm will provide startups free access to Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software tools for Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) front and back-end development and evaluation platforms to design, validate, and simulate fabless designs.

The startups will also get access to the Multi Project Wafer (MPW) shuttle, which will enable them to prototype pre-production concepts of semiconductors and verify IP.

