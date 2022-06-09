hamburger

Info-tech

T-Hub to help 12 Australian start-ups to tap Indian market

BL Hyderabad Bureau | June 9 | Updated on: Jun 09, 2022

The start-ups will get go-to-market assistance and business expansion plans

T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem enabler, has selected 12 Australian start-ups for the maiden cohort of the Big LEAP Incubator programme to help them tap the Indian market.

La Trobe University (Melbourne), Arrow Digital, a digital marketing agency and early-stage venture capital firm Investible would also help run the cohort.

During the 12-month hybrid programme, the start-ups will get go-to-market assistance and mentoring to chalk out business expansion plans and get access to local markets.

The start-ups selected for the cohort include: CI Business Solutions and Analytics, AgVantage Commodities, Miifile, Brane Labs, CashD and Sixti.

Virtual workshops

The programme will comprise in-person and virtual workshops by industry experts to provide personalised mentoring and self-service learning platform, according to M Srinivas Rao, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub.

“Our collaboration with La Trobe University, Arrow Digital and Investible will help us in bridging the gap between our two high-growth markets and strengthening the network of India’s start-up ecosystem with that of a global network,” he said in a statement.

“The programme will shorten their route to this new and vast market and accelerate future growth,” Jasmine Batra, Co-founder and Managing Director of Arrow Digital, said.

Published on June 09, 2022
start ups
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you