T-Hub to help 12 Australian start-ups to tap Indian market

T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem enabler, has selected 12 Australian start-ups for the maiden cohort of the Big LEAP Incubator programme to help them tap the Indian market.

La Trobe University (Melbourne), Arrow Digital, a digital marketing agency and early-stage venture capital firm Investible would also help run the cohort.

During the 12-month hybrid programme, the start-ups will get go-to-market assistance and mentoring to chalk out business expansion plans and get access to local markets.

The start-ups selected for the cohort include: CI Business Solutions and Analytics, AgVantage Commodities, Miifile, Brane Labs, CashD and Sixti.

Virtual workshops

The programme will comprise in-person and virtual workshops by industry experts to provide personalised mentoring and self-service learning platform, according to M Srinivas Rao, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub.

“Our collaboration with La Trobe University, Arrow Digital and Investible will help us in bridging the gap between our two high-growth markets and strengthening the network of India’s start-up ecosystem with that of a global network,” he said in a statement.

“The programme will shorten their route to this new and vast market and accelerate future growth,” Jasmine Batra, Co-founder and Managing Director of Arrow Digital, said.