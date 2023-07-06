Start-up ecosystem player, T-Hub, is organising an Innovation Summit later in the day to mark the first anniversary of its 2.0 version. Though it was started in 2015, a year after the formation of Telangana, with an aim to promote start-ups and the start-up ecosystem, T-Hub got its own building last year at Raidurg.

Touted to be the world’s largest incubator, T-Hub has emerged as a poster boy of India’s start-up ecosystem. The Telangana Government roped in the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Hyderabad), the Indian School of Business (ISB), and the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) to build the incubator.

With veterans from the IT industry and academia, such as B V R Mohan Reddy (Founder of Cyient Limited), Srini Raju (Chairman of iLabs Group), P J Narayanan (Professor and Director - IIIT-H), Sashi Reddi (Managing Partner - SRI Capital), and Madan Pillutla (Dean of ISB) on its board, T-Hub has emerged as a unique model in the country that acted as a catalyst in the growth of start-up ecosystem.

Besides organising cohorts on its own, it ties up with corporates, foreign governments, and industry associations to organise domain-specific accelerators, giving market access to domestic and international startups.

Seeing value in this model, several State governments have sought the help of T-Hub to replicate the model in their respective States.

“We have provided access to better technology, talent, mentors, customers, corporates, investors, and government agencies for over 2,000 national and international startups,” M Srinivasa Rao, the CEO of T-Hub, has said.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister felt that this part of the city is evolving as a unique space for innovation. “With T-Hub at its centre, a first-of-its-kind hardware incubator and prototyping facility T-Works next door, and an upcoming IMAGE Tower (Innovation in Multimedia, Animation, Gaming and Entertainment) in the vicinity, this will, arguably, be a unique innovation space in the country,” he said.

Innovation Summit

The second edition of Innovation Summit is being held with the theme – Gladiators of the Mind, which will see top scientists – Louise Leakey (Paleoanthropologist from Kenya), Anil Seth (Neuroscientist from the United Kingdom), and Marcus du Sautoy (mathematician from the UK).

