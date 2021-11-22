T-Hub to organise Innovation Summit from November 23

﻿

T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem enabler, will organise a four-day Innovation Summit, beginning November 23, marking its sixth anniversary.

The summit is aimed at building a ‘One Ecosystem’ to support and nurture entrepreneurship and innovation.

“It will bring together eminent dignitaries, entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, mentors, policymakers and academicians and share their views in building One Ecosystem,” a T-Hub spokesperson said.

Ajit Rangnekar, Director-General of Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad RICH); Abhishek Srivastava, Director of Endiya Partners, and Deepthi Ravula, Chief Executive Officer of WE HUB, will address the summit.

The summit will comprise a series of five virtual events and one physical event.

The summit will cover topics such as organic growth vs inorganic growth; developing an entrepreneurial mindset; what investors really want to see and hear; and resurgence of women leaders.