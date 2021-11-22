Info-tech

T-Hub to organise Innovation Summit from November 23

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 22, 2021

The summit is aimed at building a ‘One Ecosystem’ to support and nurture entrepreneurship and innovation

﻿

T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem enabler, will organise a four-day Innovation Summit, beginning November 23, marking its sixth anniversary.

The summit is aimed at building a ‘One Ecosystem’ to support and nurture entrepreneurship and innovation.

“It will bring together eminent dignitaries, entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, mentors, policymakers and academicians and share their views in building One Ecosystem,” a T-Hub spokesperson said.

Ajit Rangnekar, Director-General of Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad RICH); Abhishek Srivastava, Director of Endiya Partners, and Deepthi Ravula, Chief Executive Officer of WE HUB, will address the summit.

The summit will comprise a series of five virtual events and one physical event.

The summit will cover topics such as organic growth vs inorganic growth; developing an entrepreneurial mindset; what investors really want to see and hear; and resurgence of women leaders.

Published on November 22, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

startups
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like