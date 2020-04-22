TAIPA seeks reduction in power tariff

The Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) has sought a reduction in electricity tariffs levied by various States, stating charges are high, especially in the current environment.

The apex body of telecom infrastructure providers has written to Chief Secretaries of Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan urging them to reduce the present electricity tariff.

“As you are aware, telecom infrastructure is critical for maintaining telecom network connectivity. Seamless operations of the telecom infrastructure comprising telecom towers is necessary to ensure uninterrupted connectivity round-the-clock to support the work from home, delivery of various critical services and maintain communication across the State including for those involved in the rescue and preventive operations against Coronavirus at various levels,” TAIPA said in the letter.

“Therefore, at this critical juncture, the requirement of having such kind of support is need of the hour when the country is passing through one of the most debilitating epidemics in the form of COVID-19,” it said.

According to TAIPA, Maharashtra State Electricity Regulatory Commission had reduced tariff by 10-15 per cent to boost industrial and commercial sectors. It had also introduced bulk supply discount of 1-2 per cent on energy charges.

The commission is also providing incentives including load factor discount, prompt payment discount and the night usage rebate among others, it said, seeking similar initiatives from other regulatory commissions and electricity boards.

TAIPA members include Indus Towers, ATC Telecom Infrastructure, Bharti Infratel and Tower Vision, while Sterlite Technologies, Space Telelink, Applied Solar Technologies and Coslight India are its associate members.

