Take a look at the new Telegram updates

The popular messaging app, Telegram has announced about its new updates to improve protection for the content creators in groups and channels.

In a blog post, Telegram has mentioned some of its latest updates and how to avail these features for your Telegram account.

The first feature announced was the protected content in groups and channels. This feature protects the content which is published by the content creators. Groups and channel owners can now restrict message forwarding from their chat which also prevents from taking screenshots and saving media from posts. Channel owners who want to post in the groups now also have an option to post it anonymously.

The delete message by date feature allows a person to delete messages from a conversation at any time. One can clear the chat history from a specific day or date range in any one-on-one chat.

The update has also brought up a feature to manage connected devices, one can use telegram on all the same devices and the devices menu helps to control where your account is logged in. Link to desktop device and log out from all have been added as one among the features. Log in to Telegram has a code that will be sent via SMS.

Now there are global chat themes on Android. 8 new themes have been introduced by Telegram which can be applied for individual chats.

iOS specific features like Live Text recognition and media captions have also been introduced in this latest update.