Tally.ERP 9 Release 6.6 launched

Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd, a provider of business software products, on Friday, launched Tally.ERP 9 Release 6.6, which will enable its customers to access Tally software on any device from anywhere. The data, however, will be kept on the customer’s machine itself.

Most financial applications contain sensitive and private information that needs to be accessed every day for business continuity. As cloud adoption increases, there is a need for these applications and data to be protected, which is ensured by the latest release, said Bhuwan Ranjan, General Manager, South Zone, Tally Solutions.

Tally is being used by nearly 6 million users across industries in about 100 countries. With around 25,000 partners, Tally has one of the largest partner ecosystems, he told newspersons. The company has only one product — Tally.ERP 9 — with the cost for a single user being ₹18,000 plus GST. For multi-users, it is ₹54,000 plus GST, he added.