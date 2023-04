The board of directors of Tanla Platforms, a CPaaS (communication platform-as-a-service) solutions company, will meet on Wednesday. The board will consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the fourth quarter and the financial year 2022-23.

The board will also take a call on the final dividend, if any, the Hyderabad-based company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The earnings call will be held on April 27.