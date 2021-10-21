Info-tech

Tanla Q2 PAT up by 67 per cent at ₹ 136 cr

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 21, 2021

The growth in profit was contributed by market share expansion from newer clients

Tanla Platforms Ltd, which provides CpaaS (Communications Platform-as-a-service), has registered a net profit of ₹ 136.2 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, as against ₹ 81.5 crore in the same quarter last year, showing a growth of 67 per cent.

The company attributed the increase in profit after tax to revenue growth and improvement in profitability, offset by increased tax effective rates. The effective tax rate was 20.3 per cent for Q2 21-22.

The revenue went up to ₹ 841.6 crore in the quarter as against ₹ 583.2 per cent, registering a growth of 44 per cent.

“Our performance was contributed by higher wallet share from existing customers and additional market share expansion from newer clients,” Uday Reddy, Founder-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tanla Platforms, said.

