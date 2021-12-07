Tanla to ‘secure, encrypt’ Vi’s international messaging traffic

Eyeing the ₹3,500-crore annual Indian international messaging market, Tanla Platforms Limited, a Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider, has signed an agreement with Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) to “secure, encrypt and enhance performance” of the international messaging traffic on the Vi network.

Tanla will offer the solutions to Vi on its cloud-based blockchain platform Wisely, which was co-developed with Microsoft.

Blockchain-based platform, Trubloq

“The platform powered by block chain ensures complete transparency and a single source of truth resulting in immutable audit trails and zero dispute settlements,” Uday Reddy, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tanla Platforms Limited, said.

He said the platform will ensure compliance with all applicable regulations. “Our partnership with Vi is a step forward to lead the global digital interactions space. Wisely platform is a win-win proposition for all stakeholders — consumers, global enterprises, suppliers, and regulators, as we are committed to innovate with the entire ecosystem in mind,” he said.

Tanla’s Trubloq, a Blockchain-based platform, processes about 350 billion messaging transactions for various telecoms and other clients. “We are the early adopters of Wisely Platform from Tanla which brings critical capabilities for our enterprise customers,” Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of Vodafone Idea Limited, said.