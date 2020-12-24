Tata Communications acquires majority stake in French firm Oasis Smart SIM

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Digital solutions provider Tata Communications has acquired a 58.1 per cent stake in Oasis Smart SIM Europe SAS, a France-headquartered embedded-SIM (eSIM) technology provider. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Also read: Cognizant acquires AI/ML solutions provider Inawisdom
Following the investment, Tata Communications will integrate eSIM technology with its MOVE platform, a global Internet of Things (IoT) solution. The platform enables enterprises and device manufacturers to capture, move and manage information worldwide through a network independent, platform approach, the company said in a statement.
“Enterprises are increasingly relying on mobile devices to operate and access data in the cloud. This, coupled with the rise in the number of machine-to-machine connections globally, shows that there is immense opportunity in the eSIM market. Through this investment, we will focus on the software layer of the Tata Communications MOVE portfolio and drive further innovation in eSIM technology through product roadmap R&D,” said Tata Communications’ Chief Strategy Officer Tri Pham.
Also read: The reinvented skill development framework in a post-Covid world
This investment will enable Tata Communications to deliver a full-service enterprise mobility solution to customers through complete access and management of the eSIM and software layer.
Recently, Tata Communications, together with Micron, announced a worldwide cellular-enabled connectivity solution to simplify and accelerate large-scale global deployment of IoT devices.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
The stock of Vedanta jumped 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, surpassing a key ...
₹1375 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1360134513901405 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Don’t leave 2020 without giving this year’s best jazz and funk musicians a listen
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...