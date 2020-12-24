Tata Communications acquires majority stake in French firm Oasis Smart SIM

Digital solutions provider Tata Communications has acquired a 58.1 per cent stake in Oasis Smart SIM Europe SAS, a France-headquartered embedded-SIM (eSIM) technology provider. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Following the investment, Tata Communications will integrate eSIM technology with its MOVE platform, a global Internet of Things (IoT) solution. The platform enables enterprises and device manufacturers to capture, move and manage information worldwide through a network independent, platform approach, the company said in a statement.

“Enterprises are increasingly relying on mobile devices to operate and access data in the cloud. This, coupled with the rise in the number of machine-to-machine connections globally, shows that there is immense opportunity in the eSIM market. Through this investment, we will focus on the software layer of the Tata Communications MOVE portfolio and drive further innovation in eSIM technology through product roadmap R&D,” said Tata Communications’ Chief Strategy Officer Tri Pham.

This investment will enable Tata Communications to deliver a full-service enterprise mobility solution to customers through complete access and management of the eSIM and software layer.

Recently, Tata Communications, together with Micron, announced a worldwide cellular-enabled connectivity solution to simplify and accelerate large-scale global deployment of IoT devices.