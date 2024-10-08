Tata Communications has announced a collaboration with Palo Alto Networks, a global cybersecurity firm, to deliver cybersecurity solutions to global enterprises.

According to the company, the offering will combine the Palo Alto Networks’ technologies with its digital fabric of solutions and industry expertise across network and cloud security, cyber threat detection and response, security assessment, and consulting services to address the evolving cyber threat landscape.

“Tata Communications has been our partner for many years. As the partnership evolved, about 1.5 years ago, their leadership committed and expressed an interest to elevate it to a strategic level. The objective is for them to leverage our technology. This partnership is fantastic because it’s bringing the best of breed from a network and cybersecurity perspective to address customer needs,” said Michelle Saw, VP of GTM and Ecosystems, JAPAC at Palo Alto Networks.

She explained that Tata Communications has a global reach beyond the JAPAC region in geographies like India and America.

“We want to bring this partnership globally. From a vertical perspective, we want to ensure we have a common go-to-market. They are strong in government, BFSI, and manufacturing sectors, some key markets we are going after and have a strong presence in.”

Saw added that India is a key top market for Palo Alto Networks. “We have been seeing accelerated growth here over the last 12 to 18 months. We will also continue to invest across our JAPAC region.”

The partnership will address an organisation’s needs by offering cloud and cybersecurity fabric of services and technologies focused on delivering certain benefits like advanced threat hunting, incident response, and compliance capabilities.

As businesses transition to cloud-based solutions, new security challenges emerge like unauthorised access and lack of visibility into cloud environments. Palo Alto Networks Precision AI-powered platform combines the capabilities of SIEM, XDR, SOAR, and other Security Operations Centre (SOC) tools to simplify security operations.

“Businesses must adopt a platform-centric approach to cybersecurity as attack surfaces expand and threats become more complex,” said Vaibhav Dutta, Associate Vice President and Global Head of Cybersecurity Products & Services at Tata Communications.

“We are helping customers globally through their digital transformation initiatives by enabling their hyper-connected ecosystems across the globe with our digital fabric which consists of network, cloud, IoT, and interaction fabric, all governed from a security point of view. We have a good momentum with Palo Alto Networks. This platform-centric approach can help us jointly protect our customers with their digital transformation initiatives.”

Tata Communications will offer a unified, cloud-delivered security solution that integrates network security, cloud security, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) 2.0 capabilities, and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), by leveraging Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access platform — a cloud-based platform for network security services offering consolidated security at the edge for end-users.

The company will also provide dedicated managed services, including the lifecycle management of Palo Alto Networks solutions. The partnership will deliver rapid detection and reduced response times, with simplified security management. Customers will benefit by consolidating multiple security vendors and services into a single provider.

ZTNA 2.0, a term coined by Palo Alto Networks, is a framework providing continuous trust verification, secure application access, and adaptive security policies based on real-time contextual information.