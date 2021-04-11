Tata Communications, BIX partner to enable next-generation OTN network for Bahrain

Tata Communications and Bahrain Internet Exchange (BIX), its exclusive cable landing partner in Bahrain have extended their partnership to enable next-generation Optical Transport Network (OTN) network for Bahrain.

“Equipped with OTU-4 (Optical Transport Unit), a next-generation optical technology, TGN-Gulf cable system will enable customers with a robust, consistent, and manageable data transport infrastructure with the capability to scale up beyond 100 Gbps. With this, Tata Communications and BIX bring the power of high-speed connectivity and digital transformation to the Middle East region,” the company said in an official release.

The company is leveraging its partnerships with carriers across West Asia such as Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia to extend the TGN-Gulf cable system deep into business districts within the region.

“This will provide Middle East businesses, especially the OTTs, gaming companies, government agencies and hyperscalers who are expanding their reach in the region, access to the globe, it said.

The cable system seamlessly integrates the West Asian countries and offers direct forward connectivity to Europe, India and onwards to the globe. Specifically in India, it integrates into the deeply penetrated Optical Transport Network that covers over 2000 towns and more than 25 business districts.

“Keeping pace with Bahrain’s growing bandwidth requirements, the country needs new cable systems that are of high speed, well-laid and help bring global content closer to the country”, said Shaima Al Hamed, Executive Director, Bahrain Internet Exchange (BIX).

“BIX is excited to combine its regional expertise with Tata Communications global presence to offer end customers a technically superior submarine cable system that opens access to both the East and West parts of the world. The next generation OTU-4 technology supported by TGN helps our customers create an intelligent Software Defined Network (SDN) enabling them to serve their customers,” the BIX executive director added.

“We are happy to further strengthen our partnership with BIX in Bahrain and bring the latest technology to support data intensive consumer applications like e-commerce, online gaming, mobile and internet banking, industrial automation and Internet of Things (IoT) requiring extremely reliable high-capacity networks, said Vaneet Mehta, Region Head, Middle East, Central Asia & Africa, Tata Communications.

“This will give our global customers and partners in Bahrain open access to our TGN-Gulf cable system with high-capacity low latency data transmissions across the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa and European regions. Our latest OTU-4 technology upgrade is also a step in the direction to continue focusing on strengthening and providing the Government and enterprises an ecosystem of holistic solutions. It also opens access to a technically superior submarine cable system that provides Bahrain a reliable, scalable, flexible, and secure infrastructure to collectively collaborate and smoothly function in a contactless work environment,” said Mehta.