Tata Communications launches cloud platform DIGO 

Tata Communications on Wednesday launched DIGO, an in-network cloud communications platform for the customer engagement needs of digital-first businesses.

It offers device-agnostic communications tools that can integrate into an enterprise’s current applications.

“DIGO powered by Tata Communications seamlessly enables customised workflows by integrating and connecting fragmented communications channels, artificial intelligence (Al) platforms, and connectors (Saas and loT) in a platform that is designed to be infinitely scalable,” the company said in an official release.

The platform delivers customer engagement tools including voice, SMS, email, social messaging, video, text to speech, IVR, chatbot and analytics tools.

“DIGO will open a new world of communications for businesses. It is designed to offer omni-channel, fast and intuitive user experiences in a rapidly evolving digital-first world, which demands agility, acceleration and hyperconnectivity,” said Mysore Madhusudhan, Executive Vice-President, Collaboration and Connected Solutions, Tata Communications.

“We have already received a tremendous response from enterprises across on-demand platforms, automotive, BFSI, healthcare sectors to name a few,” Madhusudhan said.