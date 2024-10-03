Tata Electronics, a key manufacturer of Apple iPhone components, has resumed operations in several areas of its fire-affected Hosur facility. The company confirmed that its employees will continue receiving full pay as they resume work in its factory.

In an official statement, the company said, “The safety and well-being of our employees is always our top priority, and we’ve been working diligently since Saturday to support our team, and to identify the cause of the fire at our Hosur facility. We plan to restart work in many areas of the facility today. As we work toward resuming full operations, all our team members will continue to receive full pay.”

Previously, Tata Electronics issued a statement confirming the suspension of production for iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 cases following a fire at its factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The company assured that shipments would not be impacted, as it has sufficient stock to cover the next three months.

The company has declined to comment to a questionnaire sent by businessline.

Tata Electronics is one of Apple Inc’s key contract manufacturers in India, alongside Pegatron and Foxconn. A fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday at one of Tata Electronics’ six manufacturing units. The incident is under investigation.