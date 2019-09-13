Tata Group’s Nelco enters maritime communication service business

Nelco Ltd, a Tata Group company, has entered the maritime communication services business, a segment now dominated globally by Nasdaq-listed KVH Industries, Inc.

The VSAT solutions provider, 50.1 per cent owned by Tata Power Company Ltd, will offer broadband services to support those at sea by providing access to voice, data and video services to sailing vessels, cruise liners and coastal vessels using satellite technology, PJ Nath, Managing Director and CEO, told a media conference here.

Through global partnerships, infrastructure including transponder capacity on satellite of ISRO and service portfolio, Nelco aims to help energy, cargo and cruise vessels enhance operational efficiency, improve crew welfare and customer services, said the firm.

Nelco has a licence from the government for In-flight and Maritime Communication (IFMC) to offer voice and internet services while flying over Indian skies and sailing in Indian waters, both for international and Indian aircraft and vessels.

The IFMC licence program, announced by the government in December 2018, seeks to liberalise satellite communications services in the country. Nelco is the first Indian company to offer communication services to the maritime sector in Indian waters.

