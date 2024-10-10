K Krithivasan, MD and CEO, Tata Consultancy Services saidRatan Tata’s life and legacy will always be a guiding light for Tata Consultancy Services.

“His wisdom, compassion and commitment to uplifting the lives of millions, made him revered across the world. His remarkable leadership, marked by a unique blend of humility and confidence, guided TCS through transformative global expansions, with a deep sense of service to the communities we operate in and the values we cherish. He had a rare gift for making those around him feel valued and heard, earning the admiration and respect of all who had the privilege of knowing him. His approach to leadership, paired with his genuine care for people, has left an indelible mark on every one of us,” Krithivasan said.

TCS, which is scheduled to announce its second quarter results later today, has cancelled the press conference but will issue a press release on the same.