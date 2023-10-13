Tata Motors Ltd has entered into share purchase agreements to sell 9.9 per cent stake in Tata Technologies Ltd for an aggregate consideration of ₹1,613.7 crore. TPG Rise Climate is the lead investor for this transaction, which ascribes an equity valuation of ₹16,300 crore ($2.0 billion) for TTL.

TTL is a engineering services company offering product development and digital solutions to global original equipment manufacturers.

TPG Rise Climate is the dedicated climate investing arm of TPG’s $18 billion global impact investing platform.

This transaction furthers TML’s de-leveraging agenda, and is expected to be closed in the next two weeks on completion of customary closing procedures.

TPG Rise Climate had earlier invested $1 billion in Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited