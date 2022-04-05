Tata Neu app set to launch on April 7

Tata Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, has announced the launch date of Tata Neu on its website. The super app will be available for download on Google Play Store and App Store from April 7, 2022.

The app is a one-stop shop for a seamless shopping and payments experience, based on the description on the Google Play store said. The company had been working on the work for several months now.

Tech Crunch earlier reported that the company has been testing the app with its employees for several quarters. The application is currently available only to Tata employees.

Key features of the Tata Neu app

Users can order groceries, purchase electronics, and book a flight to travel using the app.

According to Tech Crunch, the Tata Neu app clubs several Tata Group services, including online grocer BigBasket, e-pharmacy platform 1Mg, airline AirAsia India, Tata CLiQ, and Westside.

“The rewards are one of the major focuses for Tata Group,” Tech Crunch reported earlier. The company is offering users “NeuCoins” as a reward for every purchase on Tata Neu (one NeuCoin is equivalent to one Indian rupee).

Tata Neu enables users to make payments across multiple Tata brand apps using NeuCoins, cards, UPI, and EMI. Users can also make QR payments to any merchants via Tata Pay.

Users can also transfer money directly to a bank account using Tata Pay UPI.

Users can also track and pay utility bills, including DTH, broadband, mobile, and electricity.