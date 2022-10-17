Tata Play has extended the subscription to its OTT aggregation platform, Tata Play Binge, to all smartphone users.

Launched in April this year as an aggregation platform that would collate and organise content from multiple OTT platforms, Tata Play Binge was initially available for its own DTH subscriber base. Now, Tata Play Binge has announced the expansion of its platform to all smartphone users, with no pre-requisite of needing a DTH subscription.

Tata Play described the application as an aggregator of content across OTT platforms in India and presenting on a single screen, offering subscribers 28,000 movies and web shows, and LIVE Sports from 17 streaming apps, along with Gaming, under one roof.

In an endeavour to ease the process of content discovery and reduce the hassle of multiple subscriptions. Tata Play Binge will be introducing plans starting at ₹59 per month, with tiers being introduced additionally as users subscribe to more OTT applications.

Freemium model

Tata Play Binge presents a freemium model, wherein anyone can install the Binge app and view and browse free content across all partner OTT apps, and also watch content behind paywalls by choosing subscription plans starting from ₹59 per month.

A single subscription will allow simultaneous viewing on 2+ devices. To create personalised experiences for consumers that reduce time spent navigating multiple platforms, options such as ‘Universal Search’, ‘Language Preference’, and ‘Create Your Own Binge List’, have been made the prominent features of the app.

Under one roof

“In India today, approximately 70 plus OTT services cater to 450 million consumers with just 90 million paid subscribers. The penetration at a subscriber level drops further as each consumer needs to subscribe to multiple OTT services. The biggest bottlenecks to the growth of OTT subscriptions are accessibility, availability, and affordability. With our aggregated OTT platform Binge, we endeavor to address these pain points,” explained Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO, Tata Play.

He said that content from across 17 OTT providers + Gaming is available today to all subscribers, accessible through a unified interface at a single subscription package starting at ₹59 a month. “Tata Play Binge makes entertainment easy for consumers while increasing the subscription footprint for our OTT partners,” he added.