Tata Sons to acquire majority stake in Tejas Networks

Tata Sons subsidiary, Panatone Finvest Limited, has signed a definite agreement to pick a 43.3% stake in Tejas Networks for about ₹1,850 crore. Tejas Networks designs, develops and sells networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities.

The company will utilize the proceeds raised from the preferential allotment to invest organically and inorganically in the research & development, sales and marketing, people, infrastructure and to enhance its manufacturing and operational capabilities.

Panatone and certain other companies of the Tata group will also make a public announcement to acquire up to 4.03 crore equity shares of Tejas Networks representing 26% of the emerging voting capital in accordance with SEBI takeover regulations.

The definite agreement between Panatone and Tejas Networks include a preferential allotment of 1.94 crore equity shares at a price per equity share of ₹258 per share aggregating to ₹500 crore. It also includes a preferential allotment of 3.68 crore warrants, each carrying a right to subscribe to one equity share at an exercise price of ₹258 per equity share aggregating to ₹950 crore. This may be exercised by Panatone in one or more tranches during the period starting from the date of allotment of the warrants until expiry of 11 months from the date of allotment of the warrants.

Further, a preferential allotment of 1.55 crore warrants, each carrying a right to subscribe to one equity share at an exercise price of ₹258 per equity share aggregating to ₹400 crore. This may be exercised by Panatone in one or more tranches during the period commencing from the expiry of 12 months from the date of allotment of the warrants until the expiry of 18 months from the date of allotment of the warrants. Agreement also includes the acquisition of up to 13 lakh equity shares of the Tejas Networks from certain personnel in management, at a price not exceeding ₹258 per equity share aggregating to ₹34 crore.

“Tejas Networks was started with a vision of creating a top-tier global telecom equipment company from India. The association with Tata group will accelerate the realisation of this vision and enable us to address the large market opportunity available to us to build a financially strong global company,” said Sanjay Nayak, CEO and Managing Director at Tejas Networks. Post the agreement, Sanjay Nayak will continue as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tejas Networks along with the existing management team.

Speaking on this transaction, Saurabh Agrawal, Executive Director of Tata Sons Private Limited, said “We look forward to working with the management team of Tejas Networks and creating a full stack of wireline and wireless products.”