Tata Sons to acquire majority stake in Tejas Networks

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Tata Sons subsidiary, Panatone Finvest Limited, has signed a definite agreement to pick a 43.3% stake in Tejas Networks for about ₹1,850 crore. Tejas Networks designs, develops and sells networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities.
The company will utilize the proceeds raised from the preferential allotment to invest organically and inorganically in the research & development, sales and marketing, people, infrastructure and to enhance its manufacturing and operational capabilities.
Panatone and certain other companies of the Tata group will also make a public announcement to acquire up to 4.03 crore equity shares of Tejas Networks representing 26% of the emerging voting capital in accordance with SEBI takeover regulations.
Also read: TCS to invest up to $40 million annually in sponsoring global marathon events
The definite agreement between Panatone and Tejas Networks include a preferential allotment of 1.94 crore equity shares at a price per equity share of ₹258 per share aggregating to ₹500 crore. It also includes a preferential allotment of 3.68 crore warrants, each carrying a right to subscribe to one equity share at an exercise price of ₹258 per equity share aggregating to ₹950 crore. This may be exercised by Panatone in one or more tranches during the period starting from the date of allotment of the warrants until expiry of 11 months from the date of allotment of the warrants.
Further, a preferential allotment of 1.55 crore warrants, each carrying a right to subscribe to one equity share at an exercise price of ₹258 per equity share aggregating to ₹400 crore. This may be exercised by Panatone in one or more tranches during the period commencing from the expiry of 12 months from the date of allotment of the warrants until the expiry of 18 months from the date of allotment of the warrants. Agreement also includes the acquisition of up to 13 lakh equity shares of the Tejas Networks from certain personnel in management, at a price not exceeding ₹258 per equity share aggregating to ₹34 crore.
“Tejas Networks was started with a vision of creating a top-tier global telecom equipment company from India. The association with Tata group will accelerate the realisation of this vision and enable us to address the large market opportunity available to us to build a financially strong global company,” said Sanjay Nayak, CEO and Managing Director at Tejas Networks. Post the agreement, Sanjay Nayak will continue as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tejas Networks along with the existing management team.
Speaking on this transaction, Saurabh Agrawal, Executive Director of Tata Sons Private Limited, said “We look forward to working with the management team of Tejas Networks and creating a full stack of wireline and wireless products.”
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...