Tata Technologies, an engineering and product development digital services company, and TiHAN (Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation) at IIT-Hyderabad have signed an agreement to collaborate in the areas of Software Defined Vehicles (SDV) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Tata Technologies and TiHAN will collaborate towards solutions that address specific challenges being faced by companies in developing SDVs that incorporate the latest technologies.

The two entities will collaborate on development of platforms and Proofs-of-Concept (PoC) that optimise product development timelines. Tata Technologies engineers will get hands-on training in new technology areas at TiHAN.

“The collaboration will help drive the future of automotive technology and contribute to a more sustainable, connected, and technologically advanced industry,” B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said.

“Through TiHAN, we aim to collaborate and support innovations in the area of SDVs and associated technologies that help automotive manufacturers develop great products,” Warren Harris, MD, and CEO of Tata Technologies, said.

“We will leverage our 25+ years of automotive domain knowledge and access to customers across the globe to help TiHAN develop a comprehensive set of solutions and accelerators for the automotive industry and upskill engineers on emerging technologies,” he said on Monday.

