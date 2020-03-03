Info-tech

Tatas pay additional ₹2,000 crore towards AGR dues

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 03, 2020 Published on March 03, 2020

Tatas have made an additional payment of about ₹2,000 crore to the telecom department on ad hoc basis towards their AGR liabilities, a source said.

The additional payment, over and above ₹2,197 crore it has already submitted to the government, is aimed at covering any reconciliation differences, the source added.

The government estimated Tata’s dues at about ₹14,000 crore.

