Taurus India unveils TechZone, starts work on ‘Asset Taurus Identity’

Taurus India and Asset Homes have announced the structural completion of the Niagara SEZ office building, part of the Embassy Taurus TechZone (ETTZ), office space in development at Taurus Downtown Trivandrum.

The joint developers also held a groundbreaking ceremony for the ‘Asset Taurus Identity,’ a non-SEZ component of the ETTZ, comprising 298 units of residential units, fully functional SELFIE Homes of 96 sq ft, and 2/3/4 BHK and penthouse.

Taurus Downtown Trivandrum is Taurus India’s first project in the country, and a mixed-use office, retail, residential, and hotel development in the heart of Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, and spanning across 5.5 million sq ft.

Ajay Prasad, Managing Director, Taurus India

Mixed use facility

Parent Taurus Investment Holdings is a Boston, US-based real estate private equity firm that has acquired and developed over 65 million sq ft of residential, industrial, retail, and other commercial real estate assets in nine countries.

The ETTZ has two million sq ft of leasable area across two buildings, Niagara and Victoria. Niagara, the first building of the TechZone, has one million sq ft of leasable area in 11 floors, a spokesperson for Taurus Downtown Trivandrum said.

Allianz, Acsia new clients

Clients who have acquired space in Niagara include Allianz and Acsia Technologies. The spokesperson claimed that the Allianz deal could be among the biggest office space deal among tier-II cities in India, and the biggest in Kerala.

Sunil Kumar, Managing Director, Asset Homes

The non-SEZ development also includes Yosemite, an A-class office space of 4.81 lakh sq ft of which 50 per cent has been leased out, and Taurus Zentrum, a regional-scale mall of 13 lakh sq ft.

Knowledge ecosystem

Ajay Prasad, Managing Director of Taurus India, introduced Taurus Downtown Trivandrum and associated facilities to the IT community in Thiruvananthapuram while Sunil Kumar, Managing Director, Asset Homes, walked it through Asset Taurus Identity. The Taurus Downtown Trivandrum project aims to create a vibrant knowledge ecosystem and new-age social infrastructure for professionals, businesses, and consumers from across a regional catchment, said Prasad.