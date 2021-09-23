Tax portal: Working with IT department to fix glitches, says Infosys

Infosys on Thursday said it acknowledges the difficulties some users continue to experience and is working expeditiously in collaboration with the Income Tax Department to further streamline the end-user experience. It has posted 750 resources to this project to complete significant portions of work.

The Finance Ministry had fixed September 15 as the deadline for Infosys to fix glitches that have impacted the IT Department's new e-filing portal. On August 23, the Finance Ministry had “summoned Infosys CEO Salil Parekh to the reasons for the continued delay in fixing the problems affecting the portal.”

In a press statement, Infosys said even as it makes steady progress, it recognises the ongoing challenges faced by some users and has engaged with more than 1,200 taxpayers directly to better understand their concerns. The company is focused on rapidly resolving these challenges, while working closely with the Chartered Accountant community to ensure that a comprehensive set of user scenarios are supported and thoroughly tested before deployment. Infosys remains committed to making rapid progress and has currently dedicated more than 750 resources to this project to complete significant portions of work, in collaboration with officials from the Income Tax Department. Infosys takes pride in partnering with the Government of India and continues to work closely with various departments to accelerate the digital evolution of the country’s technology capabilities.

Over the last few weeks, the portal has seen a steady increase in usage, with taxpayers’ concerns being progressively addressed. Thus far, over 3 crore taxpayers have logged into the portal and successfully completed various transactions. "Even as the portal makes sustained progress with crores of taxpayers successfully performing transactions, the company acknowledges the difficulties some users continue to experience and is working expeditiously, in collaboration with the Income Tax Department, to further streamline the end-user experience," it said.

During September, on average, more than 15 lakh unique taxpayers logged into the portal daily, and over 1.5 crore returns have been filed to date. Over 85 per cent of taxpayers who their returns have also completed their e-verification, largely through Aadhaar OTP authentication.

The portal is facilitating over 2.5 lakh returns filing on a daily basis and ITR 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7 are now available for filing. A majority of the statutory forms have also been made available online. Several critical statutory forms like 15G, 15H, EQ1, 10A, 10E, 10IE, DTVSV, 15CA, 15CB, 35 as well as TDS returns are being filed in large numbers. More than 11.5 lakh statutory forms and over 8 lakh TDS returns have already been filed. Taxpayer services such as e-proceedings, response to notices and demands, e-PAN services, DSC registration, and functionality for legal heir, have also been enabled. Over 16.6 lakh e-PANs have been allocated. 4.3 lakh DSC registrations and over 3.44 lakh e-proceeding responses to notices have also been completed.