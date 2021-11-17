TCS and Adobe expand partnership to customer experience, digital documentation transformation

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday announced that it is expanding its strategic partnership with Adobe to deliver on digital customer experiences through Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Document Cloud, and Adobe Experience Cloud.
TCS has also launched an Adobe-focused business unit, elevating the brand TCS Interactive, which will help businesses take a holistic, customer-centric approach to design game-changing digital customer experiences.
Natarajan Baskaran, head of TCS Interactive said, “Our newly launched business unit is re-imagining customer experiences using a comprehensive stack of Adobe cloud solutions: Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Experience Cloud, and the document automation capabilities of Adobe Document Cloud.”
He added, “Documents are becoming essential ingredients to customer-centric processes in the CX eco-system. Our strong partnership and co-innovation will accelerate growth and help deliver on our brand promise of ‘Building on Belief’ to impart unique, unparalleled experiences in the end-to-end customer journey.”
Adobe Sign is the e-signature platform of choice for TCS due to its seamless integrations with popular enterprise software such as Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and Workday, and its proven ability to meet rigorous accessibility, security, and compliance standards around the world.
