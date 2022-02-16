TCS and MATRIXX Software partner to offer subscription management platform for CSPs

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday announced a partnership with MATRIXX software to integrate TCS HOBS, its plug-and-play digital business platform for subscription, device and data management, with the cloud native, converged charging capabilities of the MATRIXX digital commerce platform.

The integrated solution will help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) transform their prepaid and postpaid businesses for superior customer experience and growth.

TCS HOBS speeds up new product launches by enabling “zero-touch” rollout of the associated business rules across the CSP’s fulfilment, assurance, billing, and supply chain functions at the back end. Together with MATRIXX Digital Commerce, it will enable real-time charging, rating, notifications on usage and spends, and context-driven interactions to enhance the end-customer experience quickly and easily.

Kamal Bhadada, Business Group Head, Communications, Media and Information Services, TCS said, “Our rich experience in the telecommunications industry, along with sustained investments in research and innovation, and product development have made TCS HOBS the preferred platform for CSPs seeking to accelerate their digital transformation. The unique combination of TCS HOBS and MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform will enable CSPs to focus on commercial and technological innovations that will quickly capture the imagination of end customers and help increase market share.”

André Gunnberg, Chief Revenue Officer, MATRIXX Software added, “From implementation through deployment, speed and agility are essential for success. We are excited to work with TCS to help today’s operators move fast, engage digitally and compete more effectively, and to give them a powerful and highly configurable monetisation platform for future innovation.”