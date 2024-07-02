Tata Consultancy Services has announced its title partnership of the Sydney Marathon, Australia’s largest marathon. TCS now sponsors 14 global running events with participation from over 600,000 runners.

The TCS Sydney Marathon, presented by ASICS, is the latest addition to a portfolio of global running events sponsored by TCS, including four World Marathon Major races in New York, London, Chicago and Boston, alongside marathons in Amsterdam, Mumbai, Singapore and Toronto, a release said.

In total, TCS now sponsors 14 global running events with participation from over 600,000 runners, it added.

TCS will support the candidature of the TCS Sydney Marathon to the prestigious Abbott World Marathon Majors—a series that includes six of the world’s most iconic marathons – the Tokyo Marathon, Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America, TCS London Marathon, BMW BERLIN-MARATHON, Bank of America Chicago Marathon and TCS New York City Marathon.

As a candidate race, the TCS Sydney Marathon must meet a series of key criteria for two years consecutively to join this group as a new member in 2025, according to the release.

Wayne Larden, Race Director, Sydney Marathon, said, “As we relentlessly pursue our goal of becoming the next Abbott World Marathon Major, we recognise the importance of partnering with industry leaders like TCS, who share our vision of excellence and community impact in sustainability, education, accessibility and health. TCS’ experience with the Abbott World Marathon Majors and other major global events provides invaluable insights that will help us to elevate the Sydney Marathon, globally.”

Abhinav Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer at TCS, said, “Our partnership with Sydney Marathon is aligned with TCS’ commitment to be a true transformation partner for our clients, our communities, and the ecosystems we live and work within. We are proud to partner with this iconic race, not only to support its rise as a major global race– but to help it set a new standard in sustainability and in the way, technology can enhance marathons for participants and fans.

