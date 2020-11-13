TCS, Auckland Business School tie-up to develop APAC-focused Digital Sustainability Index

TCS has partnered with the Centre of Digital Enterprise (CODE) at the University of Auckland Business School to develop an APAC Digital Sustainability Index, which will track digital adoption.

The main goal of the Digital Sustainability Index is to raise awareness of the role that technology is playing in transforming companies, governments and communities, TCS said in a statement.

Further, the APAC-focused Digital Sustainability Index, which is first, will evaluate current sustainability efforts undertaken by companies and governments, identify digital sustainability market leaders in the region, and uncover the factors critical to the development of sustainable digital solutions.

A research report will provide insights into key digital sustainability efforts around the region and rank these via the Index, TCS said. The findings will be launched in mid-2021 and will highlight best practices, key challenges and opportunities for businesses and executives across the region. Subsequently, CODE and TCS expect to publish the index on an annual basis.

“The University of Auckland Business School and the Centre of Digital Enterprise are very excited to be working with TCS and to be launching this index, which will help us better understand how technology impacts business performance, and how our world continues to evolve with the advent of new technologies,” said Ilan Oshri, Professor of Technology and Globalisation, Graduate School of Management, The University of Auckland Business School. “Never has the impact of technology on the community and sustainable innovation been more relevant and more necessary,” he added.

"Digital technologies are not only enabling innovative business models but are also leading to new pathways for enterprises and governments to support and empower local communities. By creating a clear evaluation framework for digital sustainability, we will be able to help businesses, communities and governments find new opportunities and celebrate the successes of their sustainability activities," said Girish Ramachandran, President TCS Asia Pacific.