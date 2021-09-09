TCS bags 10-year deal from Transport for London

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) bagged a 10-year contract with Transport for London (TfL) to design, implement and operate a new smart mobility system that will digitally transform taxi and private hire licensing and administration, benefitting around 1,15,000 taxis and private hire vehicles.

The contract also offers a possible extension of another five years, TCS said on Thursday.

DigiGOV framework

TCS will design and launch the new system using its DigiGOV framework. The system will include an on-demand data and records management system that will enhance user experience by offering services like licensing payments and refunds to vehicle operators and owners through digital channels.

The platform will streamline workflows linking the front-end interfaces with back-end activities such as bookings, personal detail processing and vehicle inspections. The data will be hosted on AWS cloud.

Graham Robinson, General Manager of Taxi and Private Hire, TfL, said: “An efficient and effective licensing system is paramount for any regulator overseeing taxi and private hire operations in a world city. We are pleased to have signed this contract with TCS, as it ensures our business keeps pace with technological developments and gives the best possible service to licensees.”

“TfL is the foremost transportation authority in the world with its innovative approach to managing urban transportation with the use of technology and data. The new TCS-designed technology system will meet TfL’s key objectives, enhance customer experience and enable future requirements including connected, shared, electric, autonomous vehicle registrations. We are delighted to be appointed by TfL to deliver this transformation,” Amit Kapur, Country Head, TCS UK and Ireland, added.

The new system will be extensible to comply with evolving policy requirements and legislation. As part of the change management, TCS will conduct in-depth training as part of the onboarding process. TCS is the largest IT service provider by revenue in the UK with roughly 18,000 employees.