TCS bags deal from Norwegian energy firm Equinor

TCS has won a deal from Equinor, a Norway-headquartered global energy company, to accelerate its digitalisation plan.

TCS did not disclose the deal size but said the initial focus area will be subsurface (underground) data and analytics, where it will work with Equinor’s teams to make available quality datasets to different stakeholders at any place and at any time. Insights derived using machine learning and advanced analytics will enable Equinor to accelerate a more data driven approach to key business areas such as exploration, field development and operations, to improve hydrocarbon recovery rates and reduce extraction costs, TCS added.

Also read: Turning students into digital-ready professionals the TCS way

“Enterprises are increasingly realising that the first step in a successful digital transformation journey is to become a data-driven organisation. Data and analytics are today central to enterprises’ ability to discover new value creation opportunities, and are becoming core to the enterprise operating model,” said Dinanath Kholkar, Global Head, Analytics and Insights, TCS.

Further, TCS will help Equinor leverage data better in the area of safety, security and sustainability, to drive superior outcomes by correlating various safety reports and datasets, identifying relevant patterns and trends to predict and prevent incidents, and help improve its safety and sustainability outcomes.

TCS shares were trading at ₹2,630 on Tuesday, down 1.8 per cent compared to yesterday’s close.