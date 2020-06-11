TCS bullish on tech spend amid Covid-19 uncertainty

A surfeit of trucks and a huge deficit of ‘good’ drivers
In its AGM speech, which was conducted virtually, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, TCS, said that in the past few months, the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic developed rapidly into a global crisis resulting in an uncertain terrain and affecting the fundamentals of the world around us.
The lockdowns tested the agility, resilience and adaptability of TCS’ delivery model and the speed and agility with which we have responded has emerged us stronger, he said.
In such an unforseen scenario, TCS prioritised the health and safety of its employees while keeping its customer’s IT systems running under difficult circumstances and pitched in to help communities across the world to battle the pandemic.
Chandrasekaran touched upon the new operating model called Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS), which was the brainchild of COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam.
This model involves a change of focus from a highly centralised locations where workforces used to concentrate, to distributed delivery with 90 per cent of its 4.48 lakh people having the ability to work remotely with security controls.
Chandrasekaran also sees Covid-19 as an opportunity with many sectors adopting digital technologies rapidly, a thought which has been echoed by others such as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and IBM CEO Arvind Krishna.
“These channels which were secondary and nice-to-have are now primary channels and in some instances the only channels for commerce. The sharp shift in consumer preferences has now forced enterprises to significantly accelerate their digital transformation initiatives,” he said.
Chandrasekaran also assured investors that though the pandemic reversed the positive momentum, TCS has had strong deal closures during the last quarter and had its highest order book.
“Around 49 customers spend more than $100 million a year with us,” he said. TCS reported a 7.8 growth in profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019 at ₹8,428 crore compared to ₹7,815 crore in the corresponding period, and said that it will not retrench people and will honour all recruitment offers. Additionally, it had free cash flow of ₹32,303 crore as on March.
Chandrasekaran also touched upon employee additions, which were numbered at 24,179 in FY 20. He also made a special mention of the company continuing to have a diverse workforce that includes 144 nationalities across 46 countries and 36.2 per cent of them are women.
Around 4.17 lakh TCS employees are trained on “Agile” technologies and 3.35 lakh employees on digital technologies, Chandrasekaran said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
