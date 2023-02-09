IT major TCS is evaluating how the power of Chat GPT, a digital interface where you can get human-like answers, can be embedded into some applications to tap the functionality that it offers.

“We already have a solution where the application can process the information and make a suggestion on what action can be taken, going by the past experiences,” Regu Ayyaswamy, Senior Vice-President & global Head (Internet of Thhings and Digital Engineering), has said.

“We are evaluating how to use the capability of Chat GPT in a bounded fence of data in a particular context. We are examining how it can be embedded it in a context and not just asking some questions,” he said.

Prasad Patchigolla, CTO (Communications, Media and Technology Business Group) of TCS, said that there were several issues, including legal, regarding solutions like Chat GPT needed to be addressed.

Solutions for EV sector

Regu showcased the work that TCS was doing in the electric vehicle at the company’s Gachibwoli facility here on Thursday.

He said the company has a team of 1,200 engineers working on different aspects of software solutions that power electric vehicles.

Stating that the company has three e-vehicles – one in Chennai and two in Pune, demonstrating how various IT-powered features were transforming the mobility space.

“Some of the solutions like anti-collision, valet parking and helping the drivers while negotiating blind spots in India,” he said.

“Our Automotive Engineering Services offers a wide spectrum of automotive engineering solutions in autonomous driving, connected services, infotainment, electrification, and next-generation electrical and electronics (EE) architecture,” he said.

He pointed out that some features would require infrastructural support as well. “For example, when I talk about lane changing, we need to have proper demarcation of lanes,” he said.

No layoffs at TCS: Rajanna

V. Rajanna, Senior Vice-President and Global Head of Communications, Media and Technology Business Group) of TCS said that there were no layoffs at the company.

“Actually, we are in a growth phase,” he said.

He said the company was opening a small centre with about 700 employees in Hyderabad. It will be the company’s eighth facility in the city, with an aggregate employee base of over 90,000 staff.