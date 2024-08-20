Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) launched its fourth global TCS Pace Studio in Stockholm, Sweden, on Tuesday, marking its first such innovation hub in the Nordic region.

This move aims to bolster TCS’s presence in the region, providing local enterprises access to technologies such as AI, robotics, and advanced computing. The facility, located in the Epicenter House of Innovation, is designed to foster collaboration between TCS, local start-ups, and academic institutions.

The Stockholm TCS Pace Studio joins a global network, including locations in Riyadh, Sydney, and Letterkenny. This network is integral to TCS’s strategy of enabling enterprises to rapidly develop and implement digital solutions. The new studio underscores TCS’s commitment to the Nordic market, where it has operated since 1991, supporting over 20,000 employees across Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Denmark.

“We are thrilled to welcome TCS Pace Studio into the Epicenter community,” said Oskar Gillström, Country Manager, Epicenter Stockholm. “TCS’ new space is an excellent representation of our mission as an innovation house to fuel the collaboration between enterprises and future-focused leaders in the Swedish business environment.”

The launch aligns with Sweden’s strong innovation track record, being ranked second globally in the 2023 Global Innovation Index. TCS’s investment in the region aims to contribute to Sweden’s vision of leadership in sustainability and technology innovation.