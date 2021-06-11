TCS extends 17-year partnership with UK’s Virgin Atlantic

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has extended a 17-year partnership with UK’s Virgin Atlantic to help the latter embark on a new phase of “recovery and growth”.

The enhanced partnership will see TCS take exclusive responsibility of the airline’s end-to-end operational management and digital transformation. This includes technology operations, where TCS will enable Virgin Atlantic to leverage Microsoft Azure through a series of technology and business transformation initiatives, TCS said in a statement.

In addition, TCS will build digital solutions with Cloud First guiding principles to help Virgin improve technology resilience, agility and performance in its purpose-led transformation.

Digital solutions

“From the outset of our working relationship, TCS’ deep-rooted expertise in the airline industry and innovative approach to digital solutions has consistently helped us transform the modern-day flight experience. As we emerge from a period of great challenge and transition, our strong foundations and belief in our partnership with TCS remains integral to our strategy for future transformation,” said Ash Jokhoo, Chief Information and Data Officer at Virgin Atlantic.

The expanded engagement will utilise contextual knowledge and expertise of an integrated team consisting of TCS and Virgin Atlantic’s people to run and transform the airline’s end-to-end technology operations. It will see over 70 of Virgin Atlantic’s technology team transferred to TCS.

“The travel and hospitality industry is leveraging digital innovations to reimagine the experience for consumers looking forward to a positive return to air travel post the pandemic,” said Arun Pradeep, Business Head, Travel and Hospitality–Europe and UK, TCS.