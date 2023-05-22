The plan to rollout India’s first indigenous 4G network is finally in motion. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on Monday that it has bagged the ₹15,000 crore contract from BSNL, a 100 per cent Government of India owned PSU to rollout its 4G network.

“The consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has received an Advance Purchase Order valued over `15,000 crore from BSNL, a 100 per cent Govt. of India owned Public Sector Undertaking, for the deployment of a 4G network across India,” said the exchange filing on Monday morning.

BSNL’s 4G network

This announcement comes after inordinate delays, as TCS-led consortium had won the exclusive rights to deploy BSNL’s 4G network almost two years ago. However the proof of concept studies to test out 4G network devices took a lot of time. Subsequently the contract negotiations between the BSNL and TCS went on for more than a year.

As the Indian private telecom operators are well in the way of deploying 5G networks, BSNL has a very limited 4G network in place. So far, BSNL has around 10,000 4G sites that have been deployed by Nokia, the Finnish networks giant.

Senior BSNL officials have previously told businessline that plan is to deploy more than a lakh 4G sites within the year of commencing deployment.