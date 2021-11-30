Info-tech

TCS helps AGL transform customer experience

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 30, 2021

Uses integrated cognitive business solutions in hyper-competitive retail market

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said that it has helped Australia-based AGL, one of the largest multiproduct energy retailers, transform its customer experience in a hyper-competitive retail market.

TCS has been a strategic partner for AGL for over a decade now. With more than 4.2 million gas, electricity and telecommunications services provided to customers across Australia, AGL will be working with TCS to transform its end-to-end retail business operations, across the front office, back office, and IT infrastructure.

TCS will be using its one-year-old offering Cognix to achieve the same. Cognix is an AI-driven human-machine collaboration suite, that uses machine learning algorithms, advanced analytics, natural language processing, and automation technologies.

Published on November 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
artificial intelligence
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like