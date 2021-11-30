TCS helps AGL transform customer experience

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said that it has helped Australia-based AGL, one of the largest multiproduct energy retailers, transform its customer experience in a hyper-competitive retail market.

TCS has been a strategic partner for AGL for over a decade now. With more than 4.2 million gas, electricity and telecommunications services provided to customers across Australia, AGL will be working with TCS to transform its end-to-end retail business operations, across the front office, back office, and IT infrastructure.

TCS will be using its one-year-old offering Cognix to achieve the same. Cognix is an AI-driven human-machine collaboration suite, that uses machine learning algorithms, advanced analytics, natural language processing, and automation technologies.